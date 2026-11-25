Bulgarian talent Kaloyan Bozhkov scored against Benfica in a UEFA Youth League match, but his goal was not enough to help Dinamo Zagreb avoid defeat. The Croatian team lost 3–2, and the outcome of the tie will be decided after the return leg in Portugal on December 9.

The Bulgaria Under-19 international started as a starter and remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, leaving his mark on the match with a goal against the Portuguese giants.

Bozhkov was born in 2008 in Plovdiv. During his youth career, he came through the academies of Vekta, Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Ludogorets before joining Dinamo Zagreb’s academy last year.

The upcoming return leg on December 9 will give the Bulgarian footballer and his teammates the opportunity to seek a comeback and continue their participation in the tournament.