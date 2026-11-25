Bulgaria’s national handball team began its participation in the Women’s IHF Nations Trophy Europe tournament with a win. In a Group „B“ match, the Bulgarian team defeated Armenia and made a positive start to the competition.

Gabriela Georgieva was the top scorer for the Bulgarian team with an impressive 12 goals. Melina Spasova added nine goals, while Lidiya Kovacheva and Stefanie Petrova each contributed seven successful shots.

The following day will be a rest day for the Bulgarian team, which will have the opportunity to recover its strength before its second match. On Friday, the national team will face Belarus.