Venislav Antov scored 15 points in Tourcoing's 3-0 (25:18, 25:22, 25:22) away win over Chaumont in the round of 16 of the French Cup. The Bulgarian international recorded two aces and two blocks, while the victory sent the French league leaders into the tournament's top eight.

Only Oussama Ben Romdhane scored more points for Tourcoing, finishing with 17, including three aces and one block. According to the French club's report, the match lasted 80 minutes, with Tourcoing controlling the game without allowing their opponents to win a set.

The Tourcoing team recorded its sixth consecutive win in all competitions. The victory over Chaumont confirmed the squad's strong start to the season, as they lead the French championship.

Antov has also established himself among the league's leading scorers. He now has 159 points and has been named the most valuable player in Tourcoing's matches three times. In the efficiency rankings among scorers, the Bulgarian is third behind Vasiliy Molotkov of Tours and Tristan Schlinger of Sète.

Antov and his teammates' next match is against Poitiers on November 28. The game will be part of the French championship.

For the French Cup quarterfinals, Tourcoing will await the draw for the next round. The matches are scheduled for December 15.