Two-time Olympic champion Federica Brignone announced that she is ending her competitive career because of the ongoing pain in her left leg. The Italian skier made the announcement a day after returning to the slopes following her surgery in August.

“My leg hurts too much and I decided not to compete anymore,” Brignone said in a video message to her fans, quoted by ANSA.

The 36-year-old Italian skied on Tuesday on the piste in Cervinia. Her return came 91 days after surgery to remove the plate and screws inserted because of the serious injury to her left knee. After two days on snow, Brignone determined that her leg had still not recovered and that the pain was too severe.

“The decision is very difficult, but although I did everything possible to return to the slopes, the injury does not allow me to continue,” she said.

One final start before the end

Brignone nevertheless left open the possibility of competing once more. She said she wanted “to open the starting gate one more time” to say goodbye to the sport and to the people who had supported her. The venue and date of her final start will be announced at a later time.

At the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games, Brignone won gold medals in the giant slalom and super-G. She became the first Italian woman in alpine skiing to win two Olympic titles at the same Winter Games.

The end of one of the most successful careers

Brignone has 37 victories and a total of 85 World Cup podium finishes. She has won the overall standings twice, while her five Olympic medals also include one silver and two bronzes.

The Italian returned to the Olympic stage less than a year after suffering a serious injury in April 2025. At the time, she sustained significant damage to her left leg, which required a lengthy recovery and subsequent surgical procedures.