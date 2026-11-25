Before the crown, Sara Maria Rizea was accustomed to medals. At 19, the Italian already has around 100 artistic swimming honors, a European silver medal and experience with the national team. On September 21, 2026, the title of “Miss Italy” was added to her sporting résumé.

Rizea won the final at Santa Severa Castle near Rome after entering the competition wearing the “Miss Liguria” sash. Michela Meli from Lazio finished second, while Sara Genova from Calabria came third. The victory brought the crown back to Liguria for the first time since 1975.

European Silver with Filippo Pelati

Rizea’s biggest sporting achievement to date is the silver medal she won at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade. In the mixed technical duet with Filippo Pelati, the pair scored 217.1633 points. They finished behind the Spanish duo of Dennis González and Mireia Hernández, who scored 218.7658 points.

The achievement is part of her broader presence on the international stage. In 2024, Rizea won bronze at the World Junior Championships in Lima and finished third in the World Cup final in Budapest. In 2025, she added another bronze medal from a World Cup round in Somabay.

From Moncalieri to Vado Ligure

Sara was born on November 8, 2007, in Moncalieri, near Turin. She has Romanian roots on her mother’s side, and at the age of 11 she moved with her family to Vado Ligure in the province of Savona. She began training in artistic swimming at “Aquatica Torino,” later continuing at “Rari Nantes Savona” and at Fiamme Oro, the sports club of the Italian police.

In 2026, she was included in Italy’s squad for the European Championships in Paris as the first reserve for the women’s team and the duets. After winning the pageant, Rizea said that sport had taught her discipline, teamwork and perseverance. Alessandro Martin, president of the Liguria Swimming Federation, described her as an athlete shaped by the daily discipline and sacrifices required by artistic swimming.

A Crown, but No Confirmed Miss World Participation

Winning “Miss Italy” does not automatically mean participating in “Miss World.” As of November 25, 2026, Italy’s officially designated representative for “Miss World” 2026 is Lucrezia Melito Mangili. Sofia Viola has been announced for 2027, while Mia Zottoli Montanaro is set to represent Italy in 2028. Sara Rizea is not among the confirmed representatives.

Thus, the new Miss Italy continues along two parallel paths—in sportswear and under the lights of the fashion runway. After the European silver, medals from world competitions and the national crown, her next major goal remains connected to the pool: competing at the Olympic Games.

Sources: ansa.it, sportmediaset.mediaset.it, eurosport.it