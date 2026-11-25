Francesco Bagnaia will not take part in the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, meaning he will end his career with the Ducati factory team away from the track. The two-time world champion is continuing his recovery from the injury he sustained in Qatar.

“Pecco’s return to the track has been postponed – the latest medical examinations, carried out this morning, did not give him the green light to get on the bike,” Ducati announced. Italian rider Iker Lecuona will once again take his place, having also replaced him at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Bagnaia crashed on the first lap of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint after Fermín Aldeguer collided with the rear tyre of his motorcycle. The incident led to a red-flag stoppage, while subsequent medical examinations revealed fractures to the fourth and fifth metatarsal bones in his right foot.

Because of the injury, the 29-year-old rider also missed the race in Portugal. It was there that his teammate Marc Márquez secured his eighth title in the premier class after finishing eighth in the race.

Lecuona will race on home soil in Valencia. Ducati said the Spaniard arrives in a positive frame of mind after scoring points in both races of the Portuguese weekend.

Bagnaia won the MotoGP title in 2022 and 2023, before finishing second in the overall standings in 2024. Marc Márquez then became champion in 2025 and 2026, while Bagnaia’s period at Ducati ended with weaker results and an injury at the close of his final season with the team.

“This is the story of the rider with the most victories in Ducati’s MotoGP history – 31 in total,” the Italian team said. Bagnaia joined the factory team in 2021 and won both of his world titles with it.

From 2027, the Italian will ride for Aprilia, with whom he has signed a four-year contract. Pedro Acosta will take his place in the Ducati factory team and become Marc Márquez’s teammate in an all-Spanish line-up.