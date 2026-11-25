Barcelona won 4:1 away to Sabah in the fifth round of the Champions League. The match was played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, and the victory lifted the Catalan side to fourth place in the standings with 12 points. Sabah remain 32nd with three points.

The hosts started more actively and created the first serious chance. In the 9th minute, Hayal Aliyev took a shot on the move, but Joan Garcia intervened decisively. Eight minutes before the end of the first half, Ivan Lepinjica hit the post.

Barcelona gradually took control of the match and opened the scoring in the 31st minute. After a deflection, Anthony Gordon found himself in a good position and fired the ball into the Sabah net from close range. Shortly afterwards, the English forward scored again, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

After the break, Barcelona increased the pressure. In the 51st minute, Gordon scored his second goal of the match to give the visitors an even more commanding lead.

Just four minutes later, Karim Adeyemi made it 0:3. The German received a pass from Alejandro Balde and finished the move from close range. In the 60th minute, Gabriel Jesus scored Barcelona's fourth goal.

Sabah managed to score a consolation goal in the closing stages. Substitute Joy-Lance Mickels found the net to make the final score 1:4.

The statistics confirmed Barcelona's superiority. Hansi Flick's side had 66 percent possession and registered 24 shots, compared with seven for the Azerbaijani team.

Barcelona will continue their campaign in the main phase of the tournament at home against Manchester City on December 8.

In another early match, Villarreal beat Slavia Prague 1:0 away.