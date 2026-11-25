Bulgarian tennis player Lidiya Encheva has ended her singles campaign at the hard-court tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, which has a prize fund of 60,000 euros.

Encheva lost to Latvian qualifier Beatrise Zeltina 7:5, 6:4. The match lasted nearly two hours, with the Latvian managing to win both sets in a closely contested encounter.

In the next round, Zeltina will face Elizara Yaneva, who began with a convincing victory over home player Katarina Jakubcova, 6:0, 6:0.

Isabella Shinikova also failed to get past the first round in singles. After coming through qualifying, she lost to Uzbekistan's Laima Vladson 3:6, 4:6. The match lasted 73 minutes.

Shinikova, however, still has a chance to make a strong showing in the doubles tournament. She and Vladson have already reached the quarterfinals, and their next test will be against the top seeds, Great Britain's Madelaine Brooks and Delaina Hewitt of the United States.