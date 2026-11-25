The plane carrying Beşiktaş’s delegation was diverted to the Turkish city of Rize after it was unable to land in Batumi due to severe weather conditions. The aircraft landed at Rize–Artvin Airport, from where the team continued its journey to Georgia by land.

According to information from TRT Spor, the plane was struck by lightning during the flight, while the passengers experienced severe turbulence. Beşiktaş representatives described the journey as extremely difficult.

The flight took off from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport at around 15:00 Turkish time. After being denied the opportunity to land in Batumi, the plane was redirected back to Turkey. The delegation continued to the Georgian city via the Sarp border crossing.

Due to the change in route and the delay, head coach Vincenzo Italiano’s pre-match press conference was cancelled. Beşiktaş was also unable to carry out its planned pre-match programme as usual.

Beşiktaş are scheduled to host Hapoel Be’er Sheva on 26 November in a fifth-round match of the Europa League league phase. UEFA moved the fixture from Istanbul to Batumi for security reasons related to tensions surrounding a match between a Turkish and an Israeli team. The game will be played at Batumi Stadium in front of spectators and will kick off at 19:45 Bulgarian time.