Bulgaria will be represented by eight athletes in the first round of the new Biathlon World Cup season, which begins this week at the Finnish winter sports center of Kontiolahti. Blagoy Todev and Valentina Dimitrova are back in the national team as part of the previously planned rotation. They take the places of Georgi Naumov and Raya Adjamova.

The women’s team includes Milena Todorova, Lora Hristova, Maria Zdravkova and Valentina Dimitrova. In the men’s competition, Bulgaria will rely on Vladimir Iliev, Vasil Zashev, Blagoy Todev and Georgi Djorgov.

Robert Kabukov remains at the helm of the national team. His staff will include assistants Miroslav Ivanov and Ihor Bilous, a Ukrainian specialist who is joining the team.

The competitions in Kontiolahti begin on Thursday with the men’s 20-kilometer individual race. A day later, the women will take to the course for the 15-kilometer race. The two mixed relays are scheduled for Saturday, while the round will conclude on Sunday with the sprint events.

After the Finnish round, the Bulgarian biathletes will head to Hochfilzen, Austria, which will host the second round of the World Cup. For these competitions, the teams are expected to be expanded to five representatives in both the men’s and women’s events because of the relay races. The final round before the end of the calendar year will be held in the French resort of Annecy – Le Grand-Bornand.

The national team members will spend the Christmas holidays at a training camp in Ruhpolding. The competition calendar will resume as early as January 2 with races in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

One of the season’s major highlights will be the World Championships, scheduled to take place from February 10 to 21, 2027, in the Estonian center of Otepää.