Larsa Pippen once again drew attention to herself on Instagram. The reality star posed in a miniskirt and high heels, and the photo quickly received more than 27,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Pippen added the brief message „I see you, I feel you“ to the photo. The post was shared on November 21, and the reactions beneath it were predominantly related to the television star's look and presence.

Larsa Pippen's profile has around 5.3 million followers. According to analytics platform HypeAuditor, her posts receive an average of around 47,600 likes, which explains why every new photo prompts a swift reaction from her audience.

Pippen is best known to viewers for her participation in „The Real Housewives of Miami“. She was part of the show's first season, which aired in 2011, and later returned as part of the revamped cast.

Born in Chicago, Larsa Pippen gained additional popularity as the wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen. The two married in 1997 and have four children. Their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021, after the proceedings began in 2018.

Today, Pippen maintains her public presence mainly through her television appearances, fashion posts and personal Instagram profile. Her latest photo once again showed that, for the star, even a brief post is enough to attract tens of thousands of reactions.