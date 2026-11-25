Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have ended their relationship after nearly two years together, the Daily Mail first reported. According to the publication, the constant travel and conflicting schedules of the two professional athletes made the relationship too difficult to maintain. However, the two are believed to have remained close.

Shelton and Rodman made their relationship public in March 2025. Since then, they often supported each other at their competitions, although tennis tournaments and the football calendar regularly kept them apart.

„It really is difficult. It’s like we say to each other: „Oh my God, we don’t see each other at all,“ Rodman told USA Today in September, speaking about the periods when the two were simultaneously involved in international tournaments and matches.

One of the clearest examples of their efforts came at the US Open in September 2026. Rodman was in Shelton’s box almost constantly during the tournament, while the American reached his first Grand Slam final.

On the day of the title match, Rodman had a match with Washington Spirit in Washington. After the final whistle, she traveled to New York to attend the final, in which Shelton lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The two found themselves in different cities again on November 21. Shelton played an ATP Finals semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz in Turin, while Rodman and Washington Spirit lost 2-1 to the Kansas City Current in the NWSL final. Neither of them managed to win their decisive match.

Reports of the end of their relationship emerged after that busy sports weekend. According to the Daily Mail, the decision was made recently, but neither Shelton nor Rodman has made a public statement on the matter. The information about the breakup remains based on the media report, rather than official confirmation from either of them.

Rodman, who is the daughter of former NBA champion Dennis Rodman, plays for Washington Spirit and the United States national team. Shelton is among the leading American tennis players and spends much of the season traveling between ATP Tour tournaments.