Paris Saint-Germain and Roma drew 2:2 in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match was played at the Parc des Princes, and the draw ended the hosts’ perfect start, as they had won all four of their previous matches.

Roma took the lead as early as the 5th minute. Matías Soulé found Mario Hermoso in the penalty area, and the defender finished the move with a shot into the net. Paris Saint-Germain responded in the 31st minute, when Illia Zabarnyi headed home a corner from Senny Mayulu to restore parity.

Paris Saint-Germain completed the turnaround in the 62nd minute. Ousmane Dembélé, who had come on three minutes earlier, converted a penalty to make it 2:1.

Roma, however, did not give up and were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute. Donyell Malen, who had come on in the 67th minute, converted it to make the final score 2:2.

The hosts had a clear territorial and overall advantage, but Roma registered more shots on the opposition goal. The match statistics showed 66 percent possession for Paris Saint-Germain compared with 34 percent for the visitors, as well as 12 shots for the Parisians against 13 for the Italian side.

For Roma, this was their second draw in the tournament. The team now have one win, two draws and two defeats. In the next round, on 8 December, Paris Saint-Germain will visit Aston Villa, while Roma will host Sporting.