Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United drew 2-2 in a UEFA Champions League league-phase matchday five fixture. The match at the José Alvalade Stadium featured several twists, two penalties for the hosts, two goals from Bruno Fernandes and a late equaliser by Luis Suárez.

Sporting were awarded two penalties within the space of three minutes. On the first, in the 30th minute, Senne Lammens saved Suárez's effort, but the penalty had to be retaken. The striker made no mistake from the second attempt in the 33rd minute to give the Portuguese side the lead.

Manchester United struggled in the first half and failed to register a shot on target. The visitors' best chance fell to Amad Diallo, who shot wide of the left post. An earlier goal by him had been ruled out for offside.

After the break, the English side started more aggressively and completed the turnaround. Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot in the 48th minute, and two minutes later he scored his second goal.

For the second goal, the Manchester United captain's shot took a deflection after bouncing off an uneven patch of the pitch, and the ball caught Sporting goalkeeper Kéke Pereira off guard. Fernandes, who played for the Lisbon club before moving to England, could have completed his hat-trick but failed to find the target with a free-kick.

In the 80th minute, Suárez capitalised on a mistake by Lammens to restore parity.

Just two minutes later, Manchester United put the ball in the net again, but the goal was disallowed for a foul at the start of the attack. The decision sparked controversy after VAR determined that Youri Tielemans had fouled Gonçalo Inácio.

In stoppage time, Tielemans was shown a second yellow card and sent off. Manchester United finished the match with 10 men but held on to a point.

Following the draw, Sporting are ninth in the standings with 10 points, while Manchester United occupy 19th place with 7. In the next round, on 8 December, the English side will host RB Leipzig, while Sporting will visit Roma.