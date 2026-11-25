Lille beat Bayern Munich 2:1 to record their first win in the league phase of the Champions League. The French side were trailing 0:1 at half-time but turned the match around within three minutes in the second half.

The match was played at the “Pierre Mauroy” Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Bayern took the lead in the 15th minute when Dayot Upamecano met a cross from Tom Bischof and headed the ball into the hosts' net. The German champions kept their lead until the end of the first half.

Lille came out more aggressively after the break and equalised in the 62nd minute. Ayase Ueda got an opportunity in the penalty area and made it 1:1 with a right-footed shot.

Just three minutes later, the hosts completed the comeback. During a Lille attack, Aleksandar Pavlovic deflected the ball into his own net, and his own goal gave the French side the lead.

Bayern tried to restore parity in the closing minutes, but Lille held on to the result and claimed all three points. The match ended without any further goals.

Before the match, Lille had only one point from four games after defeats to Real Betis, Arsenal and Galatasaray and a draw with Bodo/Glimt. The victory over Bayern increased the French side's tally to four points.

Bayern remained on eight points. Vincent Kompany's team had been unbeaten in their first four matches, recording two wins and two draws, but they were unable to extend their run in France.