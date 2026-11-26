Inter defeated Stuttgart 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in a match from the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. Petar Sučić opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 57th minute, while Lautaro Martínez completed the final score in the 74th minute.

The first half ended goalless.

Inter gradually increased the pressure and were awarded a penalty after Josha Vagnoman handled the ball in the penalty area. Sučić converted the spot-kick and gave the hosts the lead.

Christian Chivu brought Lautaro Martínez on in the 69th minute in place of Marcus Thuram. Just five minutes later, the Argentine striker scored with a shot from the centre of the penalty area following a pass from Federico Dimarco.

Stuttgart had chances after Inter’s opening goal but failed to turn them into a goal. Towards the end of the match, the visitors took several shots, while the Italian side held on to their lead until the final whistle.

The victory was Inter’s third consecutive one in the Champions League following wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord. Chivu’s team now have nine points after five matches, while Stuttgart suffered their second defeat in the competition.

Inter’s next match in the competition will be away to Borussia Dortmund on 9 December 2026. Stuttgart will host Lille on the same day.