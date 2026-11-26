Results from the UEFA Champions League football matches played on November 25:
Sabah - Barcelona 1:4
0:1 Anthony Gordon 31'
0:2 Anthony Gordon 51'
0:3 Karim Adeyemi 55'
0:4 Gabriel Jesus 60'
1:4 Joy-Lance Mickels 63'
Slavia Prague - Villarreal 0:1
0:1 Tajon Buchanan 62'
Atlético Madrid - Viking 2:0
1:0 Alexander Sørloth 19'
2:0 Julián Álvarez 24'
Club Brugge - Liverpool 0:3
0:1 Alexander Isak 13'
0:2 Florian Wirtz 79'
0:3 Alexander Isak 82'
Inter - Stuttgart 2:0
1:0 Petar Sučić (P) 57'
2:0 Lautaro Martínez 74'
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe 0:1
0:1 Vedat Muriqi 56'
Lille - Bayern Munich 2:1
0:1 Dayot Upamecano 15'
1:1 Ayase Ueda 62'
2:1 Aleksandar Pavlović (OG) 65'
PSG - Roma 2:2
0:1 Mario Hermoso 5'
1:1 Illia Zabarnyi 31'
2:1 Ousmane Dembélé (P) 62'
2:2 Donyell Malen (P) 78'
Sporting Lisbon - Manchester United 2:2
1:0 Luis Suárez (P) 33'
1:1 Bruno Fernandes (P) 48'
1:2 Bruno Fernandes 50'
2:2 Luis Suárez 80'