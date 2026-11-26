Liverpool defeated Brugge 3–0 away from home in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. Alexander Isak scored twice, while Florian Wirtz completed the English side’s victory at the end of the match.

Isak opened the scoring in the 13th minute. The hosts made a mistake in defence, Bradley Barcola won the ball and passed to Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian played it on to Isak, who finished the move from close range.

Brugge had chances to equalise, but Alisson Becker saved a header from Nicolo Tresoldi. Liverpool preserved their lead until half-time, although the Belgian side stayed in the match and created several dangerous opportunities.

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 79th minute. Rio Ngumoha broke through the middle and found the German midfielder, who shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball deflected off the inside of the post and went into Jan Sommer’s goal.

Three minutes later, Isak scored his second goal of the evening. Alisson sent a long pass towards the striker, who got past Jorne Spileers and chipped Sommer with a deft finish. The Swede thereby completed the final score of 3–0.

The victory took Liverpool to 12 points after five matches. The team began the campaign with three consecutive wins, before losing 3–2 to Fenerbahce. Brugge remained on nine points.

Liverpool’s next match is against Everton on 29 November in the Premier League. In the Champions League, the team will return to action on 19 January 2027, away to Inter.