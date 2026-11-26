Manchester United once again failed to secure a victory after drawing 2–2 away to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for the English side, but a mistake by goalkeeper Senne Lammens allowed the hosts to snatch a point.

The Portuguese midfielder scored twice after the break, first converting a penalty and then putting United ahead with a deflected shot. Earlier, Lammens had saved a penalty from Luis Suárez, but shortly afterwards he conceded another spot-kick, which the Colombian converted. The Sporting striker subsequently scored again after a goalkeeping error to seal the final score.

“We need to stay together and fight for our survival. We need points to move forward. We all have to take responsibility for both the good and the bad. We need to stand united in every situation,” Fernandes said.

Manchester United’s problems are serious. The team have conceded at least two goals in seven consecutive matches in all competitions – something that has not happened at the club since 1977. With 36 goals conceded since the start of the season, the Red Devils have the worst defence among the teams from Europe’s top five leagues.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, however, expressed his satisfaction with the players’ character and performance, despite still waiting for his first victory in charge of the team. “I am proud of the players. We showed character and the way we want to play. We have only been working together for a week. We need to keep believing and prepare for the next match,” the Argentine said.