Hansi Flick continues to make history at the helm of Barcelona. The German coach set an impressive Champions League record after becoming the fastest manager whose teams have reached the milestone of 150 goals in the tournament.

Flick needed just 49 matches in charge of Bayern Munich and Barcelona to achieve this feat. The previous record belonged to Pep Guardiola, whose teams reached the same tally after 65 games.

Under the German’s leadership, Barcelona have become an exceptionally prolific team. In 135 matches, the Catalans have recorded 48 victories by at least a three-goal margin. Among the most heavily defeated opponents is their great rivals Real Madrid, who have lost by a similar scoreline twice.

Flick’s strong run has continued this season as well. Barcelona have won 16 of their first 18 competitive matches in all competitions, with their only defeats coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga.