British analyst Simon Jordan has revealed curious details surrounding Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer to Chelsea. According to him, Chelsea chief Behdad Eghbali approved the Argentine’s signing for £40 million after interviewing the footballer via Zoom.

Garnacho moved to Stamford Bridge from Manchester United in August 2025 and scored eight goals in his first season, but only one of them came in the Premier League. Reports emerged as early as the summer that Chelsea were ready to part ways with him.

The winger is currently playing for Aston Villa on loan, but his spell there is not going well either. The Argentine has played just 95 minutes and was left out of the squad for the team’s last three matches. After the defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, manager Unai Emery hinted that Garnacho was not among the most suitable options for the squad.

“I asked Eghbali why they had paid so much for him after they had already seen what he was like at Manchester United. He replied: ‘Yes, I know, but he only cost £40 million and we interviewed him via Zoom,’” Jordan said.

The Briton expressed serious doubts about the 22-year-old footballer’s future. In his view, Garnacho has talent but has been unable to turn it into consistently strong performances. After Manchester United and Chelsea, his spell at Aston Villa is also raising questions about the direction in which his career is developing.