Marin Petkov was among Al-Taawoun’s best-performing players in the 0-0 home draw against Oman’s Al-Nahda in the fifth round of Group “C” in the AFC Champions League Two. The former Levski player started the match and remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

The Bulgaria international operated on the left flank in a formation with five defenders and delivered a high-level performance. According to several statistical platforms, Petkov received the highest rating among the Saudi team’s starters.

Al-Taawoun created enough chances to claim victory, but missed opportunities by Younes El-Bahraoui and Abderrazak Hamdallah, who also hit the post, denied the hosts all three points.

The draw cost Al-Taawoun first place. The team is now second with 11 points, one behind Qatar’s Al-Rayyan. However, both sides have already secured qualification for the round of 16, while Petkov’s team remains unbeaten in the group stage.