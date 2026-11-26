Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was pleased with the 2-2 draw against Roma in the Champions League. The Spaniard admitted that the Italian side had caused serious problems for his team and could even have secured the victory.

“Without a doubt, this was PSG's toughest match since the start of the season. We knew Roma's quality well, but the opponent showed exceptional character and aggression from the very first minutes. They scored with their first opportunity. I congratulate Gasperini's team,” Luis Enrique said.

The coach stressed that the point was valuable given the way the match unfolded. “I am completely satisfied with the draw because we could have lost,” the Spaniard added.

In the next round of the Champions League, PSG will visit Aston Villa on 8 December.