Konstantin Papazov traveled alone to Athens by private plane to arrange Alexander Vezenkov’s return for Bulgaria’s match against Denmark. The president of the Bulgarian Basketball Federation published a video from on board the plane and delivered an emotional message to basketball fans.

The flight was initially planned for Vezenkov and Cody Miller-McIntyre, who were supposed to return to Sofia after Olympiacos’ EuroLeague game. Miller-McIntyre, however, fell ill and will not travel to Bulgaria. The seat that was thus freed allowed Papazov to go to Athens and accompany Vezenkov on his return.

Alexander Vezenkov took part in Olympiacos’ EuroLeague game, after which he was due to head to Sofia on the flight arranged by the federation. The aim is for him to be available to head coach Lyubomir Minchev for the home game against Denmark.

The match is on November 26 at 7:00 p.m. at “Arena Sofia” and is part of the pre-qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029. Due to his busy schedule, Vezenkov will have to join the squad immediately before the game, without sufficient time for recovery or training with the other national-team players.

In the video, Papazov thanked Vezenkov for his commitment to the national team and urged the fans to fill the arena. He described the basketball player as a role model for children and as someone who makes Bulgarians proud of their nationality.

“We are going to bring him and his family back so that tomorrow he can help the Bulgarian national team win a very important game,” Papazov said.

The federation president emphasized that Vezenkov combines a high level of sporting excellence with dedication and humility. At the end of his message, he said: “God is Bulgarian. So is Sasha Vezenkov.”