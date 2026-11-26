LeBron James recorded his first triple-double in a Philadelphia uniform and led the “Seventy Sixers” to a 111–104 victory over Miami in an NBA Cup game. The 41-year-old basketball player finished the game with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

With his performance, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He now has 126 such games in his career, and will turn 42 on December 30.

Miami started better and led after the first quarter, but James took charge in the second. Philadelphia’s star scored 14 consecutive points, after which the hosts mounted a comeback and went into halftime with a 62–53 lead.

“We wanted to get back to our defensive identity. We didn’t do that in the first quarter, but over the next 36 minutes we returned to it,” James said.

He completed his triple-double with a rebound late in the game, prompting a standing ovation from the stands. According to the NBA, James made 9 of his 15 field-goal attempts, including four three-pointers.

Tyrese Maxey added 30 points for the winners, while VJ Edgecombe finished with 18. For Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 14 rebounds, but the team was unable to stop the hosts’ run.

Philadelphia improved its record to 15–4 and retained the best record in the Eastern Conference. Miami’s seven-game winning streak came to an end, leaving the team with 10 wins and 7 losses.

The game was played without Joel Embiid, who missed it due to illness. Jaylen Brown also did not finish the game because of tightness in his left thigh.

Philadelphia’s next game is an away visit to Houston on November 28.