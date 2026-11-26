FC Rakovski won the regional final of the Amateur Football League Cup after a convincing 4–0 victory over Atletik (Kuklen). The match was played in Rakovski under floodlights, with the hosts deciding its outcome by scoring twice in each half.

Yordan Tombov opened the scoring before the break, and player-manager Valeri Domovchiyski doubled Rakovski’s lead. After the interval, Stefan Rabadzhiyski scored for 3–0, while Lyubomir Romanski completed the final score.

The success against Atletik (Kuklen) was Rakovski’s third consecutive victory over a team from the Southeastern Third League in the tournament. Before the final, the team eliminated Maritsa (Milevo) and Spartak (Plovdiv). In the earlier rounds, Rakovski also defeated FC Krumovo, Lider (Yagodovo) and FC Chavdar (Plovdiv).

Thus, the team led by Domovchiyski continues its participation in the competition at inter-regional level. Its next opponent will be determined by a draw, with Rakovski expecting to face the champions of the other regions in southeastern Bulgaria.

“Both the fans and the footballers are eagerly awaiting the draw to find out who our next opponent will be,” FC Rakovski wrote.

The starting lineup of the regional champions consisted of Milko badanov, Georgi Baldzhiyski, Stanislav Rabotov, Ivaylo Yachev, Denisлав Kurtev, Petko Panayotov, Plamen Koyrushki, Valeri Domovchiyski, Yordan Tombov, captain Petar Atanasov and Stefan Rabadzhiyski.