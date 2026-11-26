Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli admitted that he is going through one of the toughest moments of his professional career. The Italy international has been sidelined since suffering a serious injury to his right knee at the beginning of September in the 1-1 draw against Milan.

The midfielder underwent surgery on his lateral meniscus and faces a lengthy recovery. He is not expected to return to full training before March.

“This is definitely one of the toughest moments for me. I injured my knee and have to stay away from the pitch for a long time. My life is quite different now,” Locatelli told “Tutto Juve.”

The footballer admitted that missing the World Cup had been another major disappointment in his career. Despite the difficulties, however, he is determined to use the recovery time in the best possible way.

“I feel good and I am working hard. I know that I have to be patient. I miss football, but I have accepted the situation and am focused on returning in good shape,” added the Bianconeri captain.