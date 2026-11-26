Celtic and PAOK are tracking CSKA goalkeeper Fyodor Lapoukhov, BGNES reports. The 23-year-old Belarusian international has attracted the attention of clubs outside Bulgaria with his performances since his transfer from Dinamo Minsk in 2025.

According to journalist Michael Shearer, Celtic are considering making an offer for Lapoukhov. “Celtic have been monitoring the CSKA goalkeeper as part of their plans for the next transfer window,” Shearer wrote, clarifying that the Scottish club’s interest is primarily focused on the summer.

The goalkeeping position is among those Celtic are considering as part of their long-term transfer strategy. Sam Johnstone’s loan ends at the end of the season, while Viljami Sinisalo has failed to establish himself as the undisputed first choice.

Against this backdrop, Lapoukhov is viewed as a young goalkeeper with experience in senior football and international matches. He has already established himself as a starter for CSKA and the Belarus national team.

Greek side PAOK are also interested in Lapoukhov. The Thessaloniki club are exploring the goalkeeper market as Jiri Pavlenka’s contract expires in the summer. According to reports, PAOK had been monitoring the Belarusian even before his strong performance against Panathinaikos in the Conference League.

At this stage, there is no confirmed information about an official offer from Celtic or PAOK. It is also unclear whether the Greek club would take action during the winter transfer window or wait until the end of the season.

Lapoukhov is under contract with CSKA until June 2028, putting the Bulgarian club in a strong position in the event of negotiations. The goalkeeper has already been linked with Southampton and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Spartak Moscow had explored the possibility of signing him before withdrawing because of his financial demands.