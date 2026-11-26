Ferrari was hit by its internal rivalry once again after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Leclerc attacked his teammate at Turn 7, spun Hamilton around and was handed a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. In the final classification, the Monegasque finished tenth, while Hamilton came home seventh.

The incident came in a race that had already started badly for the Italian team. Hamilton received a separate 10-second penalty for gaining an advantage off the track while battling Lando Norris. The Briton then returned to the top ten and became embroiled in a fight with Leclerc, but the Monegasque driver’s attempt to regain his position ended with contact and the seven-time world champion’s car spinning.

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur reacted angrily to what had happened. “This is unacceptable,” he said after the finish. According to Formula 1, the two drivers had already discussed the team’s internal rules following their collision in Mexico, but the latest incident shows that the agreements did not prevent the problem from recurring. Leclerc accepted the stewards’ decision and said he felt “quite ashamed for the team as a whole”.

The tension between the two drivers has been building throughout the season. They had disagreements over strategy in Zandvoort and Singapore, while at “Monza” Hamilton attacked at the first chicane before Leclerc pushed him towards the run-off area. The Briton, for his part, ignored team instructions to pit in Singapore and Brazil, explaining his decision in the latter case by saying he had insufficient information about the weather.

In Mexico, the two collided on the very first lap, which, according to BBC analysis, cost Ferrari the opportunity to fight for a one-two finish. After Las Vegas, Andrew Benson warned that the team could be forced to choose between its two drivers if it fails to find workable rules for them to race against each other.

The situation carries additional weight because of the expectations surrounding Ferrari in 2027. If the Scuderia produces a car capable of fighting for the title, every clash between the teammates could have a direct impact on the championship. Hamilton is chasing an eighth world title, while Leclerc continues to seek his first Formula 1 triumph.

Hamilton declined to comment in detail on the clash, saying: “This is something the team needs to deal with.” Thus, after Las Vegas, the decision rests with Vasseur and Ferrari’s management: whether to preserve the freedom of two leading drivers or introduce stricter restrictions before the internal rivalry starts costing even more points.