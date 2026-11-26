Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich strongly criticised the club’s management for publicly discussing Jamal Musiala’s health problems. He made the comments after the 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League.

“Under no circumstances should such things be played out at the player’s expense. Of course, the club always comes first and is bigger than the footballer, but it is not bigger than the person,” Kimmich said, as quoted by dpa.

The captain described the way the case was made public as “absolutely unacceptable” and said that it “does not befit Bayern”. According to him, criticism of the players’ performances is acceptable, but the situation with Musiala should have been discussed internally at the club.

“These are things that should be resolved internally, around a table, not publicly,” Kimmich said.

The tension surrounding Musiala increased after Supervisory Board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge publicly raised the issue of potentially reducing his salary because of his health problems. The two also questioned whether the midfielder would be able to return to his previous level.

Musiala is among Bayern’s highest-paid footballers, and his contract with the club runs until 2030. In response, Kimmich stressed that his teammate had not played four or five consecutive matches over the past year and a half. In his view, this explains the difficulties in regaining his best form.

“We must not forget that over the past year and a half he has not played four or five consecutive matches,” the captain said.

Bayern met with Musiala’s representatives on Tuesday. After the talks, the two sides issued a joint statement saying that the footballer’s health was the priority.

“For both sides, the footballer’s health comes above everything else. Musiala is receiving full support on his way back,” the statement said.

Kimmich said he believed Musiala was largely unaware of the public discussions, which he described as a good thing. The Germany international also dismissed suggestions that the midfielder’s problems were linked to a lack of professionalism.

“Clearly, he wants to get the most out of himself and works very, very hard every day,” Kimmich said. He added that he was convinced Musiala would return to his previous level once the footballer had regained the necessary match rhythm.