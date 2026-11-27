Bayern Munich will invest €80 million in new infrastructure for women’s football at Sportpark Unterhaching near the Bavarian capital. Of that amount, €60 million is earmarked for the stadium, while a further €20 million will be invested in a training and sports complex.

“With this outstanding infrastructure project, we are continuing the development of women’s football and are confident that it will help us establish ourselves among the European elite,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said. He added: “We want to be at the top not only in men’s football, but also in women’s football.”

Bayern acquired Sportpark Unterhaching in December 2025 through its subsidiary “Allianz Arena München Stadion”. The complex is located on a site of around 45,000 square metres, while the stadium will have a capacity of 15,000 spectators. The club plans to submit the application for the first construction phase by the end of the year, with actual work scheduled to begin in spring 2027.

The first stage covers the north stand, which is scheduled to open for the 2028/29 season. The west, south and east sections of the stadium will then be renovated, along with the training pitches. One of the pitches will be converted from artificial to natural grass.

A central part of the project is Bayern’s campus for women’s and girls’ football. It is intended to bring together all the teams, from the professional squad to the youth sides. Its completion is planned for the summer of 2029, when Germany will host the European Women’s Championship. The full relocation of the women’s and girls’ teams from their current facility is planned for the same year.

The plans envisage the campus being ready in 2029, but according to “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the final completion of the renovated stadium could be scheduled for the beginning of the 2032/33 season. This means that relocating the teams and putting the training centre into operation have been given priority over completing all construction work on the arena.

In the meantime, Bayern’s women’s team is already using Sportpark Unterhaching for its home matches in the 2026/27 Champions League season. The initial investments were aimed at meeting UEFA requirements and ensuring that matches could continue to be played normally during the redevelopment.