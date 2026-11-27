Levski and Oliver Kamdem terminated their contract by mutual consent, but the reasons for the sudden parting remained unclear in the club’s official statement. The defender is leaving “Gerena” after 46 appearances, one goal and a championship title with the team during the 2025/26 season.

“The management, players and staff of PFC “Levski” thank Oliver Kamdem and wish him good health and future professional success,” the club stated. A day later, Kamdem also confirmed the termination of the contract, stressing: “We are parting ways with mutual respect and on good terms.”

According to a report by “Match Telegraph,” the parting was the result of a conflict between Kamdem and head coach Julio Velázquez. The publication claims that the tension began after the defender suffered an injury, which kept him out of the squad for the European matches.

The report also links Kamdem to the dissatisfaction of his teammate and close friend Mustapha Sangaré, who was likewise left out of the squad for Europe. According to “Match Telegraph,” the two drew Mehdi Moubarik, Mazir Soula and Akram Bouras to their side, which Velázquez perceived as an attempt to create division in the dressing room.

The most serious claim concerns a training session before the derby against CSKA. According to the publication, Kamdem learned that he would not be included in the squad, left the session without permission and departed from the stadium. “Match Telegraph” claims that after this incident Velázquez told the management that he no longer wanted to rely on the defender.

Levski has not announced a disciplinary sanction, a conflict with the coach or a specific incident as the reason for the parting. Julio Velázquez has also not publicly confirmed the claims of a boycott and intrigue. The official version remains the termination of the contract by mutual consent.

Kamdem joined Levski from Lokomotiv Plovdiv at the beginning of 2025. He made his debut on February 26 in the 0–1 defeat to Cherno More, and scored his first goal for the “Blues” on May 17 in the 2–2 draw with Ludogorets. During the 2025/26 season, the defender was part of the squad that won the Bulgarian championship title.

It has not yet been announced where the 24-year-old footballer will continue his career. It is also not known whether Levski will sign a new right-back following the parting.