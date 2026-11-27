UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Olympique Marseille following clashes with Levski supporters at the Vélodrome stadium. The incidents broke out before kick-off and continued during the fifth-round Europa League match, which the hosts won 1-0. At the same time, no official decision on a specific sanction has yet been made.

According to the police prefecture of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, around a dozen Bulgarian fans were injured. Five were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head injuries and a dislocated shoulder, while six received medical assistance at the scene. Reuters cited information from French television channel BFMTV putting the number of injured at 11.

According to Bulgarian National Radio, tensions escalated around ten minutes before the referee's opening whistle, when several hundred Marseille supporters stormed into an adjacent stand. Fighting, the throwing of objects and the use of smoke grenades followed. After security forces intervened, the match began as scheduled, while the section containing around 500 Levski fans remained under police protection.

Levski has officially referred the incident to UEFA and requested an investigation into both the attacks and the security arrangements. “The measures taken failed to provide adequate protection for our fans,” the club said in a statement quoted by bTV Sport.

Levski also clarified that the decision for the match to continue was not within the club's remit. According to the information cited by the “Blues”, stopping the match could have led to a further escalation and exposed the supporters to an even greater risk.

Olympique Marseille also condemned the incidents. “The swift intervention of the club's security teams made it possible to restore calm without affecting the course of the match,” the French club said, as quoted by Bulgarian National Radio. Marseille said it was working with the competent authorities to establish the exact circumstances.

UEFA's disciplinary regulations allow the European governing body to impose fines on clubs, restrictions on the sale of tickets for away matches, partial or full stadium closures, matches behind closed doors, points deductions and exclusion from current or future competitions. These measures are listed in Article 6 of the 2026 edition of the regulations, while Article 16 covers other offences related to supporter conduct.

Marseille already has previous sanctions on its record. Sportune reports that the club was ordered to partially close the south stand following an offence in November 2025, and was fined 80,500 euros in October 2026 for pyrotechnics and inappropriate messages during the match against Olympiacos. In the event of a new offence, the repeat violation could be taken into account as an aggravating circumstance.

Marseille's next home Europa League match is against Celta on 10 December. This could be the first fixture affected by a possible measure if UEFA imposes a punishment within a short period. At present, there is no confirmed decision to exclude the French club from European competitions.