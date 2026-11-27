Elizara Yaneva extended her unbeaten run in Trnava. The Bulgarian, seeded No. 1, defeated Latvia’s Beatrise Zeltina 6–0, 6–1 in 54 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament with a prize fund of €60,000.

The 19-year-old from Plovdiv won the first 11 games of the match. Zeltina managed to hold serve for the only time at 0–5 in the second set, but Yaneva closed out the match on her own serve. The victory was the Bulgarian’s seventh in a row in the Slovakian city.

Yaneva will face 32-year-old German Anna-Lena Friedsam for a place in the semifinals. Her opponent is ranked 252nd in the world, while the Bulgarian holds a career-high ranking of 135th.

Yaneva reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set. In the first round, she defeated home player Katarina Jakubcova 6–0, 6–0, while against Zeltina she lost just one game.

Yaneva is in Trnava for a second consecutive week. Last Sunday, she won the title at a tournament of the same category, defeating 17-year-old Briton Mika Stojsavljevic 7–6(1), 6–3 in the final. The Bulgarian thus claimed her first W75 trophy.

On her way to the quarterfinals of the current tournament, Yaneva has won 24 of her last 25 games, according to statistics from her two main-draw matches. By reaching the last eight, she secured 16 ranking points.