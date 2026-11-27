Levski’s management issued an official statement following the serious incidents in France before the Europa League match against Olympique de Marseille. Eleven Bulgarian citizens were injured in the attacks, with some of them taken to hospital.

Here is the club’s statement:

“Levski fans,

We are struggling to find the words to describe what happened last night. We are hurting. We are furious. We are sorry.

We deeply regret that our supporters were subjected to such horrific violence. The French authorities and Olympique de Marseille bore the responsibility for guaranteeing their safety. In our view, they failed to fulfil that responsibility.

During last night’s events, our top priority was the safety of our supporters and ensuring that they were not exposed to further violence and potentially even more serious consequences.

We want to assure you that from the very first moment, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that justice is served for our supporters.

Football should be a celebration, not a gladiatorial arena where people fear for their lives.

You are furious, and rightly so. We realise that words are not enough in moments like these. That is why we are analysing every decision made last night, as well as the circumstances in which it was made.

The horror experienced at the Vélodrome cannot be forgotten. PFC Levski will do everything in its power to show its supporters that they are not alone.

Among those subjected to violence were elderly people, women and young supporters. The circumstances surrounding these attacks raise serious concerns that they may have been organised and premeditated. No less troubling is the obvious lack of a timely and effective response from the law-enforcement authorities.

We categorically reject the attempts by some French media outlets to collectively vilify our supporters and portray the innocent victims of the violence as its perpetrators. No accusations concerning the behaviour of individuals can justify violence against innocent people.

PFC Levski is in constant contact with the affected supporters who have been admitted to hospitals in Marseille. A club representative has been on site from the very first moment, and we are providing them with all the necessary assistance during their recovery and return home.

In this difficult moment, our thoughts are with each and every one of you and your families.

You are the people who cross borders, travel thousands of kilometres and stand by Levski at every step of its journey. It is our duty to stand by you with the same unwavering devotion that you show us.

For all these reasons, today PFC Levski will file an official complaint and use all available legal and disciplinary mechanisms, insisting that those responsible be identified and prosecuted, and that the appropriate disciplinary sanctions be imposed.

We will inform our supporters about the progress of this process.

“Levski” is one. And we must prove it not only with words, but above all through our actions.”