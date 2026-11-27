Mauricio Pochettino will lead Manchester United into his third match in charge of the team with the aim of securing his first victory. The “Red Devils” host Brentford at “Old Trafford” on Saturday at 17:00 Bulgarian time. It will be the Argentine’s first home match since taking over the squad on 18 November.

Pochettino’s start has been difficult. On his debut, Manchester United lost 0:4 to Liverpool at “Anfield” on 22 November. Three days later, the team drew 2:2 with Sporting in Lisbon in the Champions League. Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for the visitors, but a mistake by goalkeeper Sene Lamens allowed Luis Suárez to equalise late on.

Manchester United’s captain missed the final training session before the match because of a virus he contracted in Portugal. Pochettino said the decision on Fernandes’ participation would be made immediately before the match and that the club would not take unnecessary risks.

“We don’t know. He has been affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the match with a certain problem, and today he was unable to take part in training. We will assess how he feels tomorrow when he wakes up,” Pochettino said.

Marcus Rashford has begun individual training on the pitch and is gradually increasing his workload. However, the forward has not been declared ready for the squad against Brentford.

Pochettino took over at Manchester United after Michael Carrick was dismissed, with the team sitting 18th in the Premier League after ten matches. The Argentine signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and arrived at “Old Trafford” following his time as head coach of the United States.

“The situation is what it is. This is the reality. Our task is to instil confidence and belief in the players and build trust,” the coach said before the match against Brentford.

He dismissed criticism that his approach was too soft. “I am not kind, but I try to be good. We know that we have to be persistent and strong, but at the same time we have to build relationships,” Pochettino said.

Brentford will be Manchester United’s next test at a time when the team is still looking for its first victory under the new coach. After the match against the “Bees”, there will be a break from Premier League fixtures due to the league schedule.