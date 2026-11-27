Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has attempted to ease the pressure ahead of the upcoming Premier League home fixture against Manchester City. The Spanish coach insists that the match at “the Emirates” is important for both teams’ ambitions, but that this stage of the season still does not allow any sweeping conclusions to be drawn about the battle for the title.

“The Gunners” welcome one of their main challengers with a six-point lead over third-placed Manchester City. Enzo Maresca’s side, however, are going through a difficult spell in the league, having collected just one point from their last four matches despite their strong start of seven consecutive victories.

Arteta acknowledged the importance of such direct clashes, especially when it comes to home matches against England’s leading teams. He nevertheless reminded everyone that there is still a long way to go before the end of the campaign and that the outcome of one match should not be viewed as decisive for the final standings.

“When we play home matches against big teams, that is key in the title race. We know how important these games are and what a difference they can make. But it is November and we know how much longer we still have to play. It is the same for every team,” the Spaniard told the media.

In addition to the results, the London club’s manager also spoke about his desire to see greater attacking output from his players. Arteta admitted that he would be significantly happier if his team started scoring more goals and offering even more attractive football.

“I would prefer them to score five, six or seven goals, certainly. I would enjoy the game much more, especially the last few minutes. The boys would have more fun. Scoring goals ultimately creates joy and happiness in the stands. That is the most important thing in football,” the manager said.

Despite their position at the top, Arsenal are still not particularly prolific. The Londoners have scored 17 goals in their first 11 league matches, placing them seventh in this statistic. In contrast, their defence is the team’s main weapon – just seven goals conceded show how solidly the side have performed defensively.

The English giants are aiming to end their long wait for a league triumph, with the ambition of winning the title for the first time since 1935. Arteta, however, wants his players not to view the pressure surrounding the battle for first place as an obstacle, but to enjoy the opportunity to play football at the highest level.

According to the Spanish coach, enjoyment of the game must be an integral part of both the training process and competitive matches. He believes that variety, creativity and a positive atmosphere are important for the team’s development.

“The fun is being on the pitch and training. If that is not fun, I think we have a problem. Then you can see different moments and be a little creative. Not doing the same thing every day. But I think the boys love training and love playing, which is necessary,” Arteta added.

The upcoming clash at “the Emirates” will be a serious test of both teams’ ambitions, although Arsenal’s manager believes it is too early to draw decisive conclusions in the title race.