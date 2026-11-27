Inter will be without one of their key defenders – Alessandro Bastoni – for at least three weeks. The Italian club announced that medical examinations had revealed a strain to the quadriceps muscle in his left thigh.

The 27-year-old Italy international suffered the injury during the Champions League match against Stuttgart, which the Nerazzurri won 2-0. The defender was unable to continue and was forced off, being replaced by Federico Dimarco shortly before half-time.

Bastoni’s recovery is expected to rule him out of several important matches. He will not be available for the two games against Genoa, as well as the fixtures against Frosinone, Borussia Dortmund, Torino and Lecce.

Inter are hoping the defender will be fully recovered for the clash with Lazio on December 22, when the two teams will contest the Italian Super Cup.

Bastoni is one of the leading players in Cristian Chivu’s squad. Since the start of the season, the defender has made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.