Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) will be without defender Todor Pavlov until the end of the 2026 calendar year. The news was officially announced by the Plovdiv club.

The defender suffered an injury during a training session, with medical examinations revealing a partial tear of a ligament. Pavlov will have to wear a special immobilising brace for the next three weeks, and his recovery will prevent him from returning to action before the end of the year.

As a result, the footballer will miss the upcoming matches of the “black-and-whites” against Spartak (Varna), Levski and Cherno More.

Lokomotiv wished their player a speedy recovery and a successful return to the pitch.

At present, the Plovdiv side occupy tenth place in the First League standings with 13 points. In their next match, the team will host Spartak (Varna) in a game from the 16th round of the championship.