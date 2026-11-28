The match between „Marseille“ and „Levski“ should have been abandoned because of the incidents in the stands, Bulgarian team coach Julio Velázquez said. The game at the „Vélodrome“ stadium on November 26 ended with a 1:0 victory for the hosts, but was overshadowed by the attack on „Levski“ supporters.

„The match should have been stopped,“ Velázquez said, adding that in his view this should have happened by half-time at the latest. He added that he had not understood what was happening in the stands until the end of the match, and later saw photographs and video recordings of what had happened.

„Football is not this, sport is not this,“ the Spanish coach said. In his words, the explanation that abandoning the game could have led to more serious incidents on the pitch was not sufficient justification. Velázquez pointed out that values, respect and safety must come first.

11 injured following the attack

A total of 11 people were injured in the clashes in the stands, with three of them remaining in hospital. According to information cited by BNT, the versions being investigated include attacks by French supporters against Bulgarian fans, while the Marseille prosecutor’s office is investigating alleged hooliganism. An investigation is also under way into Bulgarian fans over alleged Nazi gestures.

UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors to examine the incidents and the available evidence. The Bulgarian Football Union said it would assist the injured and their relatives, as well as provide the photographs and video footage collected to UEFA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

„Levski“ remain on 7 points

On the pitch, „Marseille“ won 1:0 in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase. Following the result, „Levski“ have 7 points, while the French side have 6. Velázquez said his team’s performance had been strong given the difference in the clubs’ budgets, which he estimated was around 12 times in the hosts’ favour.

„The fair result was a draw,“ the coach said, but stressed that the sporting result was secondary because of what had happened off the pitch.

„Levski“’s next match in the tournament is on December 10, when the Bulgarian side host „Lillestrøm“.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bntnews.bg