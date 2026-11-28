Ethan Mbappé has extended his contract with Lille until 2029. The 19-year-old footballer, who is Kylian Mbappé’s younger brother, has signed an agreement for another two seasons with the French club.

Lille announced the news on November 27. In its statement, the club described Mbappé as a France under-21 international and said that the new contract was part of the long-term plan for his development. “This is an enormous satisfaction and a great source of pride for me. I am very happy to continue my journey with Lille,” the footballer said.

Mbappé joined Lille in the summer of 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain’s academy. On July 4 of the same year, he signed his first professional contract with the club. In his debut season, he made 14 appearances, while during the 2025/2026 campaign he featured in 22 matches and scored three goals.

This season, Mbappé has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He began his career as a central midfielder but was gradually moved further forward and also used as a right winger. In September 2026, he made his debut for France’s under-21 national team.

The new contract comes immediately after a strong period for Lille. On November 25, the team defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League, while a shot by Mbappé at 1-1 struck the post. The French side sit third in Ligue 1, and the victory over the German champions kept their hopes of progressing in the European competition alive.

“I am grateful to Lille, who have always supported me and never abandoned me, including during my injuries,” Mbappé added. According to the club, he has dealt with several physical problems, but over the last two seasons he has expanded his role in the squad and started contributing more frequently in attack.

Sources: losc.fr, championat.ru, lemonde.fr