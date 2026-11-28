Former France international Jérôme Rothen called for lifetime bans from stadiums for those involved in the incidents with Levski supporters in Marseille. The incidents occurred around the match between Olympique Marseille and the Bulgarian club, which the hosts won 1-0 in the fifth round of the Europa League.

Rothen described what happened at the “Vélodrome” stadium as “shameful” and called for the toughest possible sanctions. “We are making so many efforts to ensure that such scenes and incidents remain in the past. This is shameful. We do not know what the consequences will be, but they will be punished very severely,” said the former midfielder.

Rothen warned of the consequences for the footballers

According to Rothen, the punishments should not be limited to individual fines or temporary restrictions. He insisted that those involved should receive lifetime bans from attending football matches, but warned that any sanctions against the club could also affect the players.

“I hope they are given a lifetime ban, but that will not solve all the problems. The footballers will be disadvantaged because they will play without supporters. This is a black night,” Rothen said. He stressed that safety must be guaranteed for every spectator, regardless of which team they support.

UEFA has launched disciplinary proceedings

UEFA condemned the serious acts of violence and disorder surrounding the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski and appointed disciplinary inspectors. They must establish the facts and circumstances of the case, after which a decision on possible sanctions is expected.

According to Reuters, 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured in the clashes, with five taken to hospital. The agency also reported that French and Bulgarian officials had condemned the violence.

The final sanctions for the club and the individual participants have not yet been announced. Until the disciplinary bodies reach a decision, Rothen’s call remains a political and public stance rather than an imposed sanction.

Sources: focus-news.net, internazionale.it