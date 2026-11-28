San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 99-96 in one of the most fiercely contested games of the group stage of the NBA Cup. The victory improved the team’s record to 16-4 and moved them into first place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers now have 15 wins and 4 losses.

Stephon Castle led the hosts with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also added 9 assists. Victor Wembanyama finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, while De’Aaron Fox made a decisive contribution in the final minutes.

Castle decided the game in the final minute

The drama unfolded with 43.4 seconds remaining. After Wembanyama missed a free throw, Fox grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Castle. The guard sank a three-pointer to give San Antonio a 96-90 lead.

The Lakers were unable to mount another comeback. Luka Dončić was the visitors’ leading scorer with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, while Austin Reaves added 21 points. Walker Kessler recorded 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Altercation involving Dončić after the game

Shortly after the final buzzer, Dončić became involved in a physical altercation with a spectator near the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. According to accounts of what happened, he threw his arm sleeve toward a woman in the front row, but returned to retrieve it after hearing that she did not want it. The man next to her handed the sleeve to the basketball player and then shoved him. Security intervened immediately.

“I just threw my sleeve, as I do after almost every game. Then I heard that she didn’t want it, so I went back to get it, and then he just shoved me. In the end, I gave it to someone else,” Dončić said.

The victory sent San Antonio through to the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, where the Spurs will face the Dallas Mavericks on December 4. In the other quarterfinal matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Atlanta Hawks, while the Boston Celtics will visit the Detroit Pistons.

Victories for Detroit and Atlanta

In the other games of the evening, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98. Isaiah Joe scored 22 points for the winners, while Detroit’s reserves combined for 60 points compared with 53 from the starters.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 87-86 on the road. Jalen Johnson finished with 24 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20, including the final four points for his team. Atlanta won its fifth straight game.

Sources: bta.bg, as.com, cadenaser.com