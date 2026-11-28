Florida Panthers secured a 3-2 away victory over the Washington Capitals after Sam Bennett scored the decisive goal just 24 seconds before the end of regulation. The forward redirected the puck at 19:36 of the third period following a pass from Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers trailed 2-1 in the final period, but Eetu Luostarinen tied the game before Bennett completed the comeback. Aaron Ekblad scored the other goal for the visitors, while Cole Hutson scored twice for Washington. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk recorded two assists each.

“I was just battling in front of the net and the puck deflected off me, but we’ll definitely take the goal,” Bennett said after the game. Florida goaltender Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 saves, while the hosts’ netminder Logan Thompson stopped 28 shots.

Florida move into second place

The win improved the Panthers’ record to 15 wins, 8 losses and 3 overtime defeats. The team thus moved into second place in the Atlantic Division. Washington remained with an 11-12-0 record.

The victory continued Florida’s strong performance in games decided in the final minutes. It was also the latest game in which the team had to come from behind before securing a regulation-time win.

Florida will have an opportunity to consolidate its position in the next round when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Washington will look to end its road losing streak against the St. Louis Blues.

Sources: bta.bg