Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) beat Spartak (Varna) 1:0 in a match from the 16th round of the efbet League. The only goal at the Hristo Botev Stadium was scored by Parviz Umarbaev from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, after a penalty was awarded following a VAR review.

The first half ended goalless. In the incessant rain, both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances. In the 9th minute, Julien Lamy was played in behind Spartak's defence, but goalkeeper Pedro Ribeiro came off his line in time to avert the danger. In the 13th minute, Boyan Milosavlevich intervened after a header by Chidera Okoh, while the Varna side's forward also shot wide in the 24th minute.

The decisive moment came shortly after the start of the second half. Following a VAR intervention, referee Lyuboslav Lyubomirov pointed to the spot, and Umarbaev converted the penalty to make it 1:0. In the 78th minute, Spartak were reduced to ten men after Deyan Lozev received a second yellow card.

After the win, Lokomotiv temporarily moved up to ninth place with 16 points, while Spartak remained seventh with 17. The Plovdiv side avenged their 1:0 defeat in Varna in the third round, when David Valverde scored as early as the 8th minute.

“I cannot say that we were the weaker team,” Spartak coach Daniel Morales said after the match.

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv)'s next match is on December 6 at 3:15 p.m., when the team will host Levski in a match from the 17th round of the efbet League.

Sources: novsport.com, gong.bg, sportal.bg