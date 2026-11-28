Milan continue to work on the possibility of signing Endrick from Real Madrid during the winter transfer window. According to „Gazzetta dello Sport“, the Italian club are convinced that the 20-year-old forward wants to leave the Spanish capital as early as January.

Vinicius Junior’s position could also help facilitate a potential deal. The two Brazilians have the same representative – the agency “Roc Nation”, with which Milan maintain good relations. Vinicius has no intention of leaving Real Madrid in the winter, and this could make negotiations for Endrick easier.

According to the Italian publication, Real coach Jose Mourinho would not want to part with two forwards midway through the season. Therefore, Vinicius staying in Madrid could pave the way for his young compatriot to potentially leave.

A meeting between Endrick’s representatives and the Real Madrid management is forthcoming, and it will become clearer what the footballer’s intentions are. However, convincing the Spanish club to sell him remains a serious challenge for Milan.