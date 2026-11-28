Icelandic football was plunged into mourning following the death of Ingvar Jónsson. The Víkingur Reykjavík goalkeeper died on November 25 at the age of 37 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The sad news was announced by his club, which expressed its condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones.

Jónsson had been part of the Víkingur squad since 2020 and won four league titles and three Icelandic Super Cups with the team.

During his career, he also played in Norway for Start, Sandnes and Sandefjord, as well as for Danish club Viborg. He earned eight caps for the Iceland national team. Jónsson was part of the country's historic squad at Euro 2016 in France.

At the tournament, the Icelanders made their European Championship debut and sensationally reached the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated after a 2:5 defeat by hosts France. His last match for Víkingur was on May 3 against Keflavík.