Manchester United have activated the option to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract by another season. The decision was made relatively recently, but the club and the Portugal international kept the news secret while continuing talks over a new contract. However, negotiations have been temporarily put on hold after Fernandes himself confirmed this on Tuesday.

They are expected to resume when United’s results in the league improve. For now, there are no guarantees that the two sides will reach an agreement. The Portuguese midfielder wants to compete for the biggest trophies, while the club is reluctant to offer him a salary close to that of Marcus Rashford, who is the highest-paid player in the squad following his return from Barcelona.

The Englishman’s wages exceed £300,000 per week. This leaves open the possibility of Fernandes leaving as early as January or at the end of the season. In such a scenario, Manchester United would receive a transfer fee for their captain. The 32-year-old midfielder has made 343 appearances and scored 115 goals for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Last season, he set a Premier League record for assists and won the individual awards for best player, while United finished third.