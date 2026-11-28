Ivan Donchev finished 44th in the 1500m at the Short Track World Cup in Shanghai. The Bulgarian advanced through the opening repechage rounds but was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Donchev finished third in the fourth repechage heat with a time of 2:15.817 minutes. In the second quarterfinal, he finished fifth in 2:24.706 minutes. Maksim Maksimov finished fourth in the first repechage heat with a time of 2:25.472 minutes and placed 57th overall.

Donchev and Maksimov also compete in the 500m

In the 500m sprint, Ivan Donchev finished 47th, while Maksim Maksimov placed 48th. Maksimov finished second in the third repechage heat, recording a time of 42.306 seconds.

The 500m winner was Dutchman Jens van 't Wout, with a time of 40.399 seconds. In the 1500m, Seo-chan Bae of the Republic of Korea finished first, winning in 2:30.189 minutes.

World Cup concludes with the 1000m races

The fourth round of the Short Track World Cup in Shanghai runs through November 29. The final day of competition is dedicated to the 1000m races, as well as the remaining finals on the program.

Source: bta.bg