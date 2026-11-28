Chabi Alonso’s position at Chelsea is becoming increasingly delicate after another disappointing result. The Londoners lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest on Friday, recording their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League. According to „The Athletic“, there is now serious tension at „Stamford Bridge“ over the Spanish manager’s future. Alonso has already suffered six league defeats after just 12 matches.

By comparison, his predecessor Liam Rosenior reached the same number of defeats after 13 matches. This is particularly worrying statistics for a coach who was expected to bring stability to the club. Chelsea’s problems are not limited to the results.

The team has conceded at least three goals in a match for the fifth time this season, while injuries and defensive uncertainty are further complicating the situation. The absence of Moisés Caicedo in midfield has also affected the balance, after he was used as a central defender against Forest.

Despite the crisis, the board is expected to maintain its confidence in Alonso for now, with the coach having signed a four-year contract five months ago. The coach himself urged the players to remain united and expressed confidence that the team can turn the situation around.

„We have to find solutions and get through this difficult period together. This is football; we can change things, but we have to work hard,“ the Spaniard said. He also admitted that the players’ confidence is not at the required level, stressing that Chelsea must significantly improve their defensive performance.